Voter turnout in the 2021 Michigan primary

By Kylie Khan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s primary election day in Michigan. In the City of Lansing the mayor’s job as well as three city council spots are up for grabs. While there hasn’t been much traffic at the polls today - that doesn’t mean people aren’t voting.

City Clerk Chris Swope told News 10 turnout has been a little light.

“I’ve been hanging out here for an hour and a half now and have seen fewer than a dozen people come by to vote,” Swope said.

Swope says that’s because most people voted by absentee ballot.

Election workers began processing those ballots immediately, but they can’t be counted until 8:00 p.m. That’s when the real action begins for those who haven’t had much face-to-face interaction with voters today.

Swope said, “Everything is smooth at our precinct locations, so it’s a good election day. Although turnout is a little bit light. We’ve only had a little over a thousand people-- as of two o’clock-- had voted in-person at the polls.”

That number reflects voter turnout at all of Lansing’s precincts.

Don’t forget the polls close at 8:00 p.m. so there’s still time to cast your vote.

