UAW enforcing mask mandate for all workers, even vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Auto workers at all plants and offices at Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors will be required to wear masks starting Wednesday, August 4.

The big three announced the changes on Tuesday that this mask mandate will apply to all workers, regardless of their vaccination status. The mandate comes in response to guidance from the CDC recommending masks in places where the spread of COVID-19 is high.

One local union member says this makes his job much more difficult.

“I don’t agree with it, with us being in the work environment that we are because it gets really hot in the workplace, working on the line getting the parts around, and wearing the mask with the glasses it becomes more of a dehydration hazard, said UAW Local 652 member, Patrick Henderson.

Henderson is a member of UAW local 652 who works at the Delta GM plant. He says with the mask on it makes him sweat even more.

“On the assembly line I’m on we have six or seven glue pots that run at 360 degrees all day long behind us, so with that heat behind us and having to have that face covering , I dread it, I’m not looking forward to that,” Henderson said.

He says other workers are going to be upset about it too because it’s causing more issues for the workers.

“I know it’s going to affect our productivity slowing people down with as hot as it is. People are getting written up for not wearing their glasses because we can’t see anything with the masks on,” Henderson said.

However, the president of local 652 agrees with the mask policy.

“Better safe than sorry and it’s upsetting to some folks who have been fully vaccinated and have done everything they can to protect themselves, but it’s equally upsetting to those who aren’t vaccinated,” said UAW Local 652 president, Ben Frantz. “It’s a preventative measure that these auto companies have decided to take in order to continue producing your vehicles.”

The president of local 652 says the mask mandate will be in place indefinitely. Workers will not be required to get tested for now.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.