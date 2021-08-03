Schools are working to bridge the pandemic learning gap

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - While some students and teachers hang on to the last few weeks of summer break a few schools are already back in session. And it’s going to be a different type of school year for some of them.

Classes at Horizon Elementary and Sycamore Elementary in Holt were back in session Tuesday. However, getting to that point wasn’t easy, and Holt Public Schools knows they have to help with some unfinished learning from the last year.

Families, students and schools across Michigan dealt with their toughest year yet with learning from home and changing routines.

Tera Farhat is the parent of six children in Holt Public Schools.

“I just think what they could get from home was not the same as the in-person learning,” Farhat said.

B.J. McPhall, who has four children at Horizon Elementary, said, “There’s some subjects that are harder to teach online and a lot of the social things. You don’t have the interactions between the kids and they don’t learn that.”

With so many changes there is bound to be a learning gap now with every child taking in information a different way. But representatives from Holt Schools say they have plans this year to address it.

David Hornak is Superintendent for Holt Schools.

“We will be layering in extended school days for some kids,” Hornak said. “We will be using what is called ‘intersession,’ to extend learning opportunities during school breaks.”

School breaks doesn’t mean summer break. In them, you use scheduled time-- for example spring break-- to bring students back in the classroom.

Hornak said, “It allows us to find out what the student knows and what they still need to learn, and target our instruction to what is missing rather than just going through the whole class over again.”

Holt has implemented inter-sessions before. Parents in the district think those days, plus extended hours, are beneficial now more than ever to help students bounce back this year.

Frahat said, “I do have a child with dyslexia, so that would be something for her that we would really focus on. My older kids have done it in the past and it’s something we really love during our breaks, the ability to come back to school and do different types of fun learning.”

Holt’s superintendent told News 10 the school district will be using those methods over the next several years to make up that learning gap from the pandemic.

