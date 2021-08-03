MSU school of packaging receives $10.8M gift from Amcor

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University just received a $10.8 million gift from Switzerland-based Amcor to fund its School of Packaging. The gift will go towards establishing a faculty position focused on sustainability and support renovations to the School of Packaging building.

The contribution is the largest corporate gift in the university’s history, and the largest to the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“We are grateful to Amcor for its support and recognition of MSU’s leadership in packaging education,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said. “Sustainability presents tremendous challenges and opportunities to the packaging industry, and this gift will help equip the MSU School of Packaging to be a vital contributor to those efforts.”

The university says the new faculty position in sustainability will be able to advance significant research, build innovative collaborations and create opportunities for students to gain real-life research experience.

“The endowment for a faculty position for sustainability and the circular economy, represents Amcor’s shared commitment with MSU to excellence and innovation in the future of packaging,” said Matt Daum, director of the MSU School of Packaging.

MSU’s packaging building was last updated in 1986. The university hopes the new renovations will help keep them at the top of the field.

MSU Provost Theresa Woodruff, Ph.D., believes the partnership between Amcor and the School of Packaging will enhance research and education.

“As the first program of its kind, MSU’s School of Packaging has a longstanding track record of providing high-quality education for students in the discipline of packaging and conducting research that advances the science and technology of the packaging industry,” Woodruff said. “This gift will help MSU remain a leader in educating an innovative group of future packaging industry professionals and entrepreneurs.”

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Amcor employs about 47,000 in 40 countries around the world. Amcor’s U.S. sales are around $12.5 billion.

