MSU researchers launch new website to help those with disabilities, criminal records get employment

Michigan State University Spartans logo(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Employment Clinic (Mi-EC) has launched a new website to help people with disabilities or criminal records seek future employment. The website and its resources are free to use and provide support for both job seekers and employers in the Lansing area.

Mi-EC is an independent organization founded in the fall of 2020 by Michigan State University researchers Stacy Hickox, an Associate Professor in the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations, and Dr. Connie Sung from the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Special Education.

“We started Mi-EC last year because we saw a real need to support people who want jobs but face barriers to getting hired because of their disability or criminal record,” Hickox said.

The organization was started to help people with disabilities or criminal records overcome barriers to employment.

“Job-seekers with a disability or a criminal record face stigma from potential employers who may assume that this applicant will not be a good employee, in part because they are unable to communicate the value they would bring to that employer,” explained Prof. Hickox.

On the website job seekers can identify and prepare for inclusive, equitable job opportunities across Michigan. Resources offered include helping individuals to prepare their resumes, find promising job leads, practice interviewing - and providing support once the person has gotten a job so that they continue to succeed in their newfound position.

