MRA enforcing strict rules for marijuana products

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is enforcing guidelines for marijuana dispensaries to help protect children. The marijuana regulatory agency is improving regulations on packaging for edibles so they are less appealing to children.

“I think it’s very important. Being a medical and recreational marijuana user I’m all for it,” said on East Lansing Mom, Ericka Wood.

The marijuana regulatory agency is changing its packaging requirements so that marijuana products are less appealing to kids. The MRA hopes the packaging will help kids differentiate between marijuana and other items, so they don’t confuse it with regular candy.

“One of the key focuses of the agency all along and one of the statutory provisions is to ensure youth are not accessing marijuana products either deliberately or accidently,” said Executive Director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, Andrew Brisbo. “We always tried to be preventative and proactive when it comes to the standards themselves, there have been some stories on increases in position control center calls. I think it was the right time for us to offer some clarity and remind licensees to be responsible business operators.”

Last year almost 2,500 kids under 12 in America ingested edibles at home according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, but it’s been a concern here in Michigan as well..

In 2020, 177 kids between the ages of 0-19 years old ingested edibles and in 2021 the Michigan poison and drug information center says the state is on track to surpass that number. As of July 31 they have had 143 reports of people under 20 ingesting marijuana edibles.

“I think the key is not having packages that can be easily confused by young people either by the verbiage that’s on the packaging themselves or by the pictures, we always also had standards that require edible products that require resealable child resistant packaging,” Brisob said.

The MRA says the edible marijuana products cannot be associated with cartoons, toys, designs or shapes that appeal to children, shapes of humans, animals, artistic designs and more. “It makes me feel safer that they are putting more regulations on it,” Wood said. “I got a ten-month-old that climbs on everything in the house you leave something up on, that you think is up on a high shelf or put away and she gets a hold of she’s going to sit there and eat it.

The Michigan marijuana regulatory agency says that any licensee that operates outside the standard could be subject to disciplinary action, resulting in fines or suspensions of their license.

