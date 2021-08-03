Michigan cities hold out while proof of vaccination required in NYC

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New York City is the first major city to require proof of a Covid-19 vaccination for indoor activities such as going to a restaurant or the gym. While Michigan Universities announce vaccine mandates no cities in Michigan have jumped on board.

“We want to do whatever we can do to keep everybody safe and to keep these businesses open as much as we can cause I got a bad feeling another wave is coming,” said Crunchy’s owner, Michael Kruger.

Kruger says they fear there could be more shut downs in the near future. They hope that the rise in vaccinated people in the area from MSU’s new vaccine requirement will help them keep the Delta variant at bay and their doors open.

“We’re just hoping people take the time to take care of themselves, get vaccinated, stay away if they’re not staye home if they’re sick,” said Kruger.

Other businesses in Mid Michigan are doing the same. Leos Lodge and Peanut Barrel tell News 10 they are not requiring masks or proof of vaccination at this time. Saddleback Barbeque tells News 10 unvaccinated employees are masked up but there are no vaccine requirement. All these businesses told me they are awaiting direction from the health department.

Midtown Brewing Company says they are really just happy to be open. They hope that if this mandate comes to Michigan they won’t lose business.

“I do think it could cause some issues with some people but I think a lot of people will just be happy to still be able to go out to restaurants,” said Cassidy with Midtown Brewing.

Cassidy says she anticipates a mandate like this could lead more people to get vaccinated.

“I could see that pushing some people just cause they want to be able to still go out and everything,” said Cassidy.

