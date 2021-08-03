Jackson mayoral candidate profile: Laura Dwyer-Schlect

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four candidates are running for mayor of Jackson this year. One of them is city council member Laura Schlecte.

She says her focus is crime and infrastructure improvements.

“I love this community and I want to see it grow and prosper,” Schlecte said. “I want people to want to be here.”

Ward 4 City Council member Laura Schlecte says she wants to continue to the revitalization work she has done for downtown Jackson by encouraging development of businesses, housing and apartments in other areas.

Schlecte said, “Downtown looks great and we need to maintain that and now it’s time to move out a little bit.”

She says fixing current houses and building affordable new ones can give everyone a chance to own a home in the area.

She said, “Bring the community together and start filling those lots with houses we can sell. That can be sold to low income to help lift their lifestyle up and give them housing and a security in their life.”

Schlecte also wants to address crime. She believes crime group violence intervention programs, bulk discounts on ring doorbells, and adding more lights to the streets could help make the community safer.

“I’d like to see us invest in shot spotter or something similar which is a system that will ping right where the gunshot comes from so police can go directly to that location,” Schlecte said.

Schlecte is going to ask homeowners to pay for assessments to fix the roads.

“You’re paying for it when it’s done. When you’re on a milage you’re paying for it all the time whether your streets improved or not. Where if it’s an assessment; You don’t pay for it unless that project’s been approved by city council.”

The Aug. 3 primary will narrow the field down to two candidates.

