Fair season is underway, public urged to pay attention for COVID symptoms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fair fun is underway across the area. But as crowds gather, COVID-19 cases are rising.

The latest event linked to a COVID-19 outbreak was the Ionia Free Fair. And with the Ingham County Fair starting Tuesday, health officials are warning anyone planning to attend to be vigilant.

County fairs attract thousands of people. The Ionia Free Fair brought almost 400,000 people over a nine-day period. Among them were people infected with COVID-19. The Ionia County Health Department said 10 cases have been connected to the event, and some of those were vaccinated people.

Raul Alvarez is a representative of the Ionia Free Fair.

“We want to make sure that everyone that was affected has a full recovery,” Alvarez said. “The health department has made it very clear that if you were at the fair and you start experiencing any signs that you think it might be COVID: Get yourself tested.”

And with the Ingham County Fair starting Tuesday night, Health Officer Linda Vail is asking people to continuously be aware of your surroundings.

“I always have a mask with me,” Vail said. “I will wear one if I find myself in a crowded situation. We have seen that these outdoor crowded gatherings have been allowing some transmissions.”

While Vail isn’t suggesting people stay home, she is advising fair goers to take proper precautions.

“People can be safe,” She said. “Take appropriate precautions-- don’t go if you’re sick-- wash your hands-- wear a mask when you’re in crowded situations.”

One thing Vail wanted people to know is that the vaccine does work. Even though you might get infected it doesn’t mean you’re going to get sick.

Vail said, “There’s a rare chance that you can get infected. With this virus being as transmissible as it is there’s actually a possibility you can transmit. Is that likely? No. Still, the vast majority of cases by far are in unvaccinated individuals.”

Knowing hindsight is 20/20 Alvarez gave the organizers of the Ingham County Fair a little advice.

“Follow the guidelines. Be aware that this might happen. Be prepared to deal with it,” Alvarez said. “Advise people that might be symptomatic-- for their own sake and everyone else’s-- as much as you want to go out there, don’t do it.”

And to help curb a new case load the Ingham County Health Department will be at the fair tomorrow distributing vaccines to anyone interested. The Ingham County fair starts Tuesday morning at eight. The first event to kick things off will be the rabbit and small animal show.

The Jackson County Fair is also coming up. That starts on Sunday and runs through Aug. 14.

