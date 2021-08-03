East Lansing Public Library hosting National Night Out, Touch-a-Truck event

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s Public Library and Police Department are teaming up for a fun night out.

The pair will be hosting the City of East Lansing’s 2021 National Night Out, Touch-a-Truck event Tuesday, August 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the library parking lot on Abbot Road.

This year’s event will feature interaction with local police officers and firefighters, sidewalk chalk, individually wrapped snacks, popcorn from NCG Cinema-Lansing, giveaways and a variety of games, including giant Connect 4, cornhole, Jenga and Plinko.

Vehicles at the event will include police vehicles from ELPD, a fire engine and ambulance from the East Lansing Fire Department, multiple trucks from the East Lansing Department of Public Works, CATA’s Ride to Your Dose of Hope bus, a College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving ® vehicle and more.

The ELPL’s Library on the Go will also be at the event, with the Friends of the East Lansing Public Library hosting a book sale in the vehicle.

Patrons can even meet the hardworking dogs of the ELPD and Michigan State University Police Department’s K9 units. Members of the ELPD Bike Unit and East Lansing Safe Routes to School groups will also be in attendance, where community members will have the opportunity to register their bikes with ELPD.

Face masks are recommended at the event for those who are not fully vaccinated, in accordance with current COVID-19 recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, all community members are reminded to practice safe physical distancing of at least six feet from other groups/families.

ELPL will close at 5 p.m. and the ELPL parking lot will close at 4 p.m. to prepare for this all-ages community event. Parking for the event will be available on side streets and at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road. The event is free and open to all community members.

