DEA involved in drug trafficking incident in Delta Township

The DEA investigates a reported drug trafficking incident at an apartment complex in Delta Township(Treya Dykstra-Swords)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The DEA was involved in a reported drug trafficking incident in Delta Township early Tuesday morning, investigators say.

The incident was at an apartment complex on West Thomas L. Parkway in the area of Waverly and West Saginaw, according to police.

Police say the DEA was executing search warrants at the complex.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

