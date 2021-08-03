COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ingham County Fair

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s first dose tracker is inching closer to the 70% goal. Tuesday, 63.8% of people 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID -19 vaccine.

The Ingham County Health Department is trying to get vaccination numbers up by going to where a lot of people will be hanging out this week, the county fair.

The health department said 29 people got their shot at the fair Tuesday. Others at the fair hope more people take advantage to the opportunity.

“It’s available for everybody. It’s definitely a check on my list,” said Monica Villarreal.

Villarreal was one of many people to see the Ingham County Health Department set up to give COVID vaccines at the fair Tuesday.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s great. Some people don’t have rides, so if they’re here, you might as well kill two birds with one stone,” she said.

Michael Wellington said he didn’t expect to see the health department Tuesday, but is glad they are getting out in the community.

“Getting more people to get vaccinated is good. As long as they are willing to go. I don’t know if the fair will be where everyone will go,” said Wellington.

Even though 29 shots in arms seems low, Ingham County health officer Linda Vail said that’s expected.

“This may not sound like a big number to you, but it is. We go out to events for a number of hours, and honestly if we vaccinate 10 people, we’ve done a big day,” said Vail.

She said being at events like the fair might be the push some people need to get their shot.

“It basically makes it convenient for people. They don’t have to make a decision to travel somewhere to get a vaccine. They just happen to walk by and it’s like ‘oh, i can get my vaccine now.’ And that happens,” said Vail.

Villarreal said she got vaccinated before Tuesday so she can enjoy things, like going to the fair.

“Being vaccinated and being out here and to have people being able to walk up is, I believe, great,” said Villarreal.

The vaccine clinic will be available at the north end of the midway again Thursday noon until 5 p.m. Childhood immunizations will also be offered during the clinic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

