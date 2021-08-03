Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,605 new cases, 26 deaths over past four days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus is on the rise again in Michigan. Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,605 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths over the past four days.

State totals are now at 906,538 cases and 19,947 deaths.

10 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review, according to the MDHHS.

Health officials are finding cases linked to large gathering such as festivals. 10 cases are associated with the Ionia Free Fair, and 66 are associated with the Faster Horses Festival.

Michigan is now averaging around 651 new cases per day, a jump from last month. COVID-19 cases nationwide have been rising due to the Delta variant.

Currently, 63.7% of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.2% are 12 and older.

Ingham County reports 23,063 cases 387 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,993 cases and 288 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,099 cases and 87 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,966 cases and 201 deaths.

Shiawssee County reports 5,815 cases and 108 deaths.

