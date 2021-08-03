Advertisement

Boy, 5, fatally shot by another child in northern Michigan

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was shot at his home in northern Michigan.

The boy was shot by another child Monday at a rural home in Rapid River Township, about 30 miles east of Traverse City, said Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford.

He believes the shooting was accidental. Parents were elsewhere at the time.

Whiteford said there were eight children at the home.

“There’s still a lot of stuff going on even late into the evening here regarding what happened,” the sheriff told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

