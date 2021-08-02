Scam Alert: Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of false kidnapping calls

EATON CO., Mich. (WILX) - There are some scammers going around Eaton County, falsely saying your family member has been kidnapped.

According to Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, three times in the last week residents have reported scams involving false reports of a kidnapping.

Police say the scammers are calling residents saying your loved one, usually an adult child or grandchild, has been kidnapped. The scammer will then give directions to obtain money, possibly wiring money from a Kroger.

Police say if you do receive one of these calls, do not send any money and contact law enforcement right away.

