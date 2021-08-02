Advertisement

3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say three people have been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina.

Deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25  about 8 miles south of Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed and one hurt. He did not give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in pond near Aurelius Township home
Ingham County Sheriffs searching for missing teen
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU students voice concerns over mask, vaccine mandates
Shiawassee County commissioners are under fire for awarding hazard pay to themselves.
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root resigns, Brodeur takes over
DeWitt Township Police are searching for multiple suspects in multiple break and entering...
DeWitt Township Police investigating several breaking and entering complaints

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
Experts worry about potential fall surge
Experts worry about potential fall surge
Virus concerns rising in mid-Michigan
Virus concerns rising in mid-Michigan
DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments he made.
Rapper DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano...
Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit