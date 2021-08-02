Michigan gas prices decline slightly, could still remain high for the rest of summer

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan gas prices are down 3 cents compared to last week, according to AAA. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, 1 cent less than this time last month, however still $1.06 more than this time last year.

Drivers are now paying an average of $48 for a full 15 tank of gas, still $9 higher from when prices were at their highest in January.

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand increased nominally from 9.30 million barrels per day to 9.33 million barrels per day. Gas stocks declined by 2.3 million barrels of crude oil to 234.2 million barrels. These trends have helped to stabilize price increases; however, crude oil prices continue to remain above $70 per barrel, therefore, keeping prices high.

“While the Michigan state average dropped 3 cents last week, gas prices in some metro areas held steady or even increased slightly,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “High crude prices are likely to keep gas prices above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.30 per gallon. This price is 2 cents more than last week’s average and $1.08 more than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.30), Marquette ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.25)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.10), Grand Rapids ($3.12), Lansing ($3.13)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.