Lions enter week two ready to put on the pads

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WILX) - New Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell says this week is the big one. The team has been getting acclimated to some new faces, coaches and systems. Campbell says he’s been calling them ‘the pajama warriors.’

Come Tuesday, they’ll strap on the pads for the first time this season and maybe--as Campbell suggested in his first interview as head coach--start biting some kneecaps.

Campbell said, “Once you get into the grind of it, you hit the second week and get into about 4, 5 days of pads, this is where you find out who’s who.”

Monday the Lions took one last practice before the pads come on and the new season really starts.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye says it’s about more than physical training.

“We’ll get a lot more of that physicality,” He said. “But that’s their mindset for us. Go out there, dominate the line of scrimmage, get off blocks, be physical and make plays.”

2019 5th round pick Amani Oruwariye says it’s been nice having fans back since it helps keep them motivated. But there’s more energy than what the fans bring there, and the coaching staff knows it.

Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley said, “In order for them to have juice, you’ve got to have juice as a coach. And there’s nothing fake about it. It’s real. So, we go out and we have fun between the lines and we have fun on the grass and we have fun with our players.”

Campbell says putting on the pads should help too. After all; it’s now or never.

Campbell said, “We’re not going to be able to do this during the season, so if you don’t get it in now, if you don’t condition the body for the pounding that it’s preparing to take over a 17-week period, and hopefully more than that, then, you know, you’re in trouble.”

One local fan is liking what he’ s seen so far. He bet $500 on the Lions to win the super bowl and $1,000 on them to win the NFC.

Let’s hope the Lions have that same drive or even more once the pads go on.

There are only eight more days of training camp for the Lions. They start their pre-season a week from Friday at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills.

