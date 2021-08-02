Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing down to three lanes due to construction

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Lansing Road from Wood Street to West Road will be down to three lanes to make way for several road construction projects.

The outer lanes of the road will be closed so crews can work on projects such as milling, resurfacing, concrete pavement repairs on Lake Lansing Road at the US-127 interchange area, spot curb and gutter replacement, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and traffic signal reconstruction.

After reconstruction, the road will be re-striped to match the existing lane configuration.

There will be road closures at Preyde Boulevard and Centre Boulevard during certain stages of road and traffic signal work. All US-127 ramp traffic will be maintained, but will be impacted by Lake Lansing Road lane closures.

The project is expected to be completed by late November.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

