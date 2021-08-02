Jackson District Library is going fine free

JACKSON CO., Mich. (WILX) - Jackson District Library is joining the thousands of other libraries across the country in going fine free, as well as retroactively remove any overdue fees that current library goers have.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, overdue materials will no longer accrue fines. JDL patrons are still responsible for replacement charges for lost or damaged materials.

“Fines do not encourage the on-time return of materials, and contrary to what some may believe, fines don’t make the library any significant amount of money either, accounting for less than .5 percent of our budget,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said. “What fines do is prevent access for patrons who cannot afford to pay those fines. We wanted to remove as many barriers to access as possible, especially for our patrons who struggle financially.”

Jackson District Library says patrons are still responsible for returning materials. Any materials that are a certain amount of days overdue will result in the patron’s account being blocked until the items are returned. Once materials are returned, the entire bill is removed from the patron’s account. If materials or lost or damaged, a fee to cover the cost of replacing the materials will still apply.

Library officials said they saw a significant decrease in fine revenue after they moved to automatic renewals for materials, and removing overdue fines entirely won’t have a significant impact on their annual budget.

“Interestingly, libraries that have eliminated overdue fines have found that return rates actually go up,” Tackett said. “By removing the possibility of accumulating late fines, people are less likely to avoid returning to the library and more likely to bring back any overdue items they’ve checked out. No late fines mean more people are using the library more often.”

