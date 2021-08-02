Ionia Health Officials: 10 COVID-19 cases connected with Ionia Free Fair

IONIA CO., Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Health Department is conducting an investigation of cases of COVID-19 illness associated with the Ionia Free Fair, held July 16-24. This is the second outbreak connected to a major Michigan festival, the first being the country music festival Faster Horses.

According to the Ionia County Health Department, at least 10 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with this year’s attendees, including individuals who were at the festival while they had COVID-19 or were symptomatic. Officials are now urging those who were at the Free Fair to get tested if you are not fully vaccinated, or if you are fully vaccinated but develop symptoms.

“Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen.

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms – from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Testing sites are available across the state, many of them offering free COVID-19 testing. Visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find a testing site near you.

The Ionia County Health Department encourages all eligible Michiganders, those age 12 years and older, to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able.

