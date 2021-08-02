Help available for tenants in need as Moratorium ends

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Federal Eviction Moratorium ends tenants are looking for ways to keep a roof over their heads. One Landlord told News 10 he provides his renters guidance on grants they can apply for to have some financial help.

“The person who is unable to pay rent due to circumstances out of their control; I want to work with them, I don’t want them to leave just because of that I want to find solutions for them. With the funding that’s so easy to work through that,” said Landlord, Doug Benson

Benson says their relationship with their tenants is a cooperative one but when there are bad tenants who cause disruption it is hard for landlords to get them out due to a backlog at the courts.

“There was some violence there and I wasn’t able to get either person out of there because of COVID. We couldn’t get a judge quick enough or quick action,” said Benson.

Some landlords offer delayed payments to give tenants extra time but most say they have more success directing tenants to programs such as CERA which uses federal funds to help tenants and the Lansing Cares Program.

“If a person is without income it’s tough to put together a plan. They start to make commitments they can’t live up to. People needed to be treated with realistic expectations,” said Benson.

According to CERA, landlords can apply for the program as well to combat the losses they faced during the Moratorium. They tell News 10 they hope landlords use this to avoid evicting residents.

Here is a list of local grant programs and financial assistance for people facing eviction:

https://www.michigan.gov/mshda/0,4641,7-141-5555-533463--,00.html

https://www.capitalareahousing.org/lansing-cares

https://holycrossservices.org/eviction-support-resources/

