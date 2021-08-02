Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in pond near Aurelius Township home
Ingham County Sheriffs searching for missing teen
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU students voice concerns over mask, vaccine mandates
Shiawassee County commissioners are under fire for awarding hazard pay to themselves.
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root resigns, Brodeur takes over
DeWitt Township Police are searching for multiple suspects in multiple break and entering...
DeWitt Township Police investigating several breaking and entering complaints

Latest News

In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
More Voters Turning Absentee
More Voters Turning Absentee
MSU clears confusion on vaccine, mask mandates
Gov. Cooper signs bill that combats absentee ballot tampering
More Lansing voters are switching to absentee ahead of Aug. 3 primary election
Health experts are worried about the possibility of other variants emerging.
Doctors concerned about possible new variants emerging