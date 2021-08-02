Doctors concerned about possible new variants emerging

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health experts are worried about the possibility of other variants emerging. Doctors say the more cases there are, the greater the chances of changes to the virus.

Dr. Paul Entler with Sparrow says it’s likely there are other variants developing right now, and they could be more dangerous and infectious than the delta variant.

While our case count in Michigan is nowhere near where it was last November, the state is still averaging about 750 new cases every day.

A map from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention shows that Clinton, Ingham and Jackson counties are at a substantial level of community transmission while Eaton County is only at a moderate risk.

Doctors say getting more people vaccinated is the only way to prevent new variants from evolving.

“Eventually, some of these vaccines may not be as effective as they are as new variants come into the market and into our areas if we don’t hit this hard and continue to hit it hard to protect each other from being a vehicle to help reproduce variants,” said Dr. Entler.

Sparrow currently has about a dozen COVID patients - a majority of which are not vaccinated. McLaren Greater Lansing only has two COVID patients.

