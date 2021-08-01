MSU students voice concerns over mask, vaccine mandates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students are voicing their concerns over the new mask and vaccine mandates on campus.

Sunday the new mask mandate goes into effect, and all students, staff and faculty will be required to wear a mask even if they are fully vaccinated in all indoor MSU buildings.

By August 31, students, staff, and faculty must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, giving them little time to act. With the start of the fall semester just a couple weeks away, students and staff are questioning what this means for those who are not full vaccinated.

“I do wish that this decision was made earlier,” said MSU professor Sarah Reckhow. “When you have outbreaks and quarantines it’s enormously disruptive for campus life, teaching and learning.”

Students are not just concerned about what it means for them, but what it means for international students as well. Students tell News 10 they are concerned for international students who ay not have a clear direction on what vaccine qualifies. They may receive a COVID-19 vaccine that isn’t FDA approved.

“If they don’t accept it, is it safe for someone to get revaccinated? There’s just some logistical issues with that,” said MSU senior Nikunjhearwal.

With fall semester right around the corner MSU students say that they’re concerned that students that aren’t vaccinated will not have enough time to receive one.

“I think that that’s kind of for especially for students out of state coming back to MSU I think it’s a time crunch for everybody,” said MSU senior Morgan Ferland. “So maybe offering the first couple weeks you can work remotely on classes if you’re having trouble getting yours before the deadline. But it is only 4 weeks away so that’s a little quick.”

MSU leaders say they will be announcing more information on the new vaccine and mask mandate later next week.

