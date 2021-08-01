BREAKING: Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root resigns, Brodeur takes over

SHIAWASSEE, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: The board voted unanimously for commissioner Gregory Brodeur to take the commissioners chair position after former chairman Jeremy Root resigned.

Shiawassee Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root resigned this evening during a commissioners meeting. Root will no longer serve as the Chairman of the board, however will remain a commissioner.

Root was called on to resign by fellow commissioner Gregory Brodeur after the board voted to give themselves $65,000 in bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief money.

Root was given a $25,000 bonus from the vote, and other board commissioners received bonuses of over $1,000, including $10,000 bonuses for commissioners John Plowman and Brandon Marks.

Genesee County Judge Mark Latchana froze the payments and ordered the board to revote on how the COVID-19 payments should be distributed at its meeting on August 12.

