Authorities: Teenager died while swimming in a Detroit canal

DETROIT (AP) - A 15-year-old boy died over the weekend while swimming in a Detroit canal, according to authorities.

Detroit police said officers were called Saturday evening and the department’s dive team, the Detroit Fire Department and Coast Guard aided in the search.

The teen’s body was recovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to accidental drowning.

Witnesses told police the teen was visiting people he knew and was helping with yard work when he asked if could go for a swim.

Detroit police spokesman Rudy Harper said the boy went swimming and did not resurface.

“The Detroit River can be vicious at times, as far as people swimming in it,” Harper said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “We always just tell people to use caution in the canals, in the Detroit River, any body of water, really.”

