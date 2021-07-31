Advertisement

Simone Biles withdraws from vault and uneven bars finals

(KWTX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOKYO (WILX) - Simone Biles has withdrawn from the event finals for both the vault and uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics. The announcement came from USA Gymnastics. The four-time Olympic gold medalist had previously withdrawn from competition in the 2021 games due to experiencing ‘the twisties,’ a sudden onset of disorientation that she said prevents her from being able to fully compete.

It is not currently known if she will compete in the remaining competitions, the beam and the floor.

