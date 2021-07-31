Advertisement

Remains of Michigan soldier who died in Korean War head home

Army Sgt. William Cavender died in combat during the Korean War and his remains recently were...
Army Sgt. William Cavender died in combat during the Korean War and his remains recently were identified.(source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE, Mich. (AP) - The remains of a mid-Michigan soldier killed in combat during the Korean War will be returned to his hometown for burial after military scientists identified them seven decades after his death.

The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. William Cavender, 20, were among more than 55 boxes of remains of U.S. servicemembers North Korea turned over to the U.S. in 2018.

The Leslie, Michigan, man’s remains were identified in May 2020, but the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday it withheld an announcement until his family could be fully briefed about the identification, the Lansing State Journal reported.

DPAA scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Cavender’s remains. That finding was confirmed by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System through mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Cavender will be buried in his hometown on a yet-to-be-determined date, the accounting office said.

A rosette will be placed next to his name in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to denote that he has been accounted for.

Cavender was reported missing in action on Nov. 28, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, the accounting agency said. He was a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
Lansing Police arrest suspect from April shooting
MSU to require masks, vaccinations for upcoming semester
Mask mandate at East Lansing farmers market.
Mask mandates could return as Delta variant spreads
M Street Bakery Shakes
Local bakery celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday with extreme milkshakes

Latest News

Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
Michigan Supreme Court judge gives pep talk to jail inmates
Wild common carp (Cyprinus carpio). Wild life animal.
State investigating common carp deaths in Michigan lake
Crime Graphic
ELPD investigate overnight shooting in East Lansing
Surfers, kite boarders and water boarders would be exempt from a proposed Michigan policy that...
Michigan making exceptions to weather-related swim ban