In My View: How would the lions be faring under Caldwell?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What would the Detroit Lions be like if Jim Caldwell had stayed on as coach several years ago?

He was fired by then general manager Bob Quinn because he could not advance the Lions far enough in the playoffs and of course today just making the playoffs seems like a dream. Had Caldwell stayed you wonder would Matthew Stafford have stayed? Would other free agents come to Detroit because Caldwell was winning?

We’ll never know of course, but new coach Dan Campbell should look at Caldwell’s record in Detroit and hope for that in the early going for himself at the very least.

