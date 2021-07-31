Advertisement

In My View: High school football starting soon

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are a week from Monday away from the start of high school football practice.  Different from none in August for the most part a year ago because of COVID.

To me the early questions for each school—how many players show up for opening practices? Remember the three Lansing high schools had no season last fall—will their players bag it all together? At Okemos they may not have enough to field a team at all.

Who has the numbers? Who is short on players?

To me, that’s the early question to be answered as the new season greets us around the corner.

