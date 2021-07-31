Advertisement

Michigan Supreme Court judge gives pep talk to jail inmates

Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.(WILX/Michigan Supreme Court)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Inmates at a Flint-area jail got a pep talk from an unlikely visitor: a Michigan Supreme Court justice.

Richard Bernstein recently shook the hands of 24 people enrolled in an education program intended to help them succeed when they’re released from the Genesee County jail, MLive.com reported.

“There is a lot of excitement for you in this program. You are needed, and I am counting on you,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein comes from a wealthy Detroit-area family that has been successful in law. But he explained how he must overcome challenges each day as a blind person.

Bernstein has run two dozen marathons. He also spent weeks in a hospital recovering from injuries when a high-speed bicyclist struck him in a New York park in 2012.

“We are given our experiences for a reason,” Bernstein told jail inmates. “The more difficult or painful experiences aren’t given to us to enjoy life or make the most out of them. We should look to use those difficult experiences to do something impactful.”

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the jail’s IGNITE program was developed to give people a fresh shot at a better life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
Lansing Police arrest suspect from April shooting
MSU to require masks, vaccinations for upcoming semester
Mask mandate at East Lansing farmers market.
Mask mandates could return as Delta variant spreads
M Street Bakery Shakes
Local bakery celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday with extreme milkshakes

Latest News

Wild common carp (Cyprinus carpio). Wild life animal.
State investigating common carp deaths in Michigan lake
Army Sgt. William Cavender died in combat during the Korean War and his remains recently were...
Remains of Michigan soldier who died in Korean War head home
Crime Graphic
ELPD investigate overnight shooting in East Lansing
Surfers, kite boarders and water boarders would be exempt from a proposed Michigan policy that...
Michigan making exceptions to weather-related swim ban