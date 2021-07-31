On the Job Report 7/30/21

1st Shift – Saw Operator/Machine Operator

Capital Steel and Wire inc.

Salary: $14/hour

Description:

Capital Steel & Wire is seeking full time Machine Operators for our Saw Operations Department for the 1st shift, Monday - Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saw Operator responsibilities include loading and unloading material into saws, setting up and monitoring saw processing, performing quality checks with measuring tools, material handling using fork truck and overhead crane, accurately performing various computer functions, and other various tasks within the production facility.

Capital Steel & Wire offers a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, long term disability and life insurance plans, paid time off (PTO), and paid holidays. Staff in our manufacturing facilities are provided with uniforms, personal protective equipment (PPE), and receive an annual reimbursement benefit toward steel toe or composite boots.

Requirements:

Applicants must have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and general computer experience. Machine operating or other manufacturing experience is strongly preferred. Fork truck and overhead crane experience are also preferred. This position requires the ability to stand for the entire shift, the ability to lift 15-50 pounds repeatedly, and physical activity such as bending, reaching, and twisting.

How to Apply: Send your resume to hr@capitalsteel.net or;

Call HR at 517-277-0500 or;

Click on the following employment link: https://www.capitalsteel.net/news/employment-opportunities

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/12088652

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 12088652

Truck Driver

I.O. Express inc.

Salary: $18/hour

Description:

Driver of a dump lead up to $25/hour. Benefits available

Requirements:

CDL-A experience pays more

How to Apply: Email a resume to ioexpressinc@yahoo.com or leave a message for Todd at 517-676-9833

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10665052

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 10665052

Nurses (LPN and RN)

Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor

Salary: $

Description:

Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor is seeking full-time Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Nurses (LPN) to work 2nd shift (2:30pm until 10:45pm) and 3rd Shift (10:30pm tp 7:00am)

***$5,000 Sign-on Bonus***

Job Objective: Renders professional nursing care to residents within assigned unit of the facility in support of medical care as directed by the physician and pursuant to objectives and policies of the facility. Assigns duties to non-professional nursing personnel based on resident needs, available staff and unit needs.

Must be a graduate of an accredited school of nursing and have a current licensure by Michigan Board of Nursing. Must have excellent verbal ability to present information and ideas essential to supervisory duries and to understand general nursing theory and practice; must work intimately with residents, family members and physicians; be able to plan, supervise and coordinate activities of nursing assistants assigned to the unit. Must be able to interpret policies and procedures and to review work performance of subordiantes to determine compliance to recognize standards.

Must be able to safely perform the essential job functions without harm to self or others with or without reasonable accommodations and must adhere to privacy and security for residents and employees according to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements.

Employee benefites consist of:

· Health and Dental/Vision Insurance

· Short term disability/life insurance (fully company paid after one year of employment)

· Vacation and sick time that is earned through accrual

· Bereavement

· Paid holiday for worked and unworked. Worked holiday is double time and a half. Unworked holiday pay is straight time

Requirements:

How to Apply: For more information regarding any position or to submit a resume, please e-mail b.wohlfert@hifcm.net or you may stop in and fill out an application.

HAZEL I. FINDLAY COUNTRY MANOR 1101 S. Scott Road St. Johns, MI 48879 Phone:(989)224-8936

Fax: (989)224-1706

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/4979598

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 4979598

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.