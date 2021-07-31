Ingham County Sheriffs searching for missing teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriffs are looking for a missing teen.

According to police, the teen is described as a 16 year old black male who was last seen in the 5100 block of Old Plank Road in Onondaga Township, wearing a blue hat, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and carrying a black notebook.

Police did not provide a photo of the missing teen.

If located, call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

