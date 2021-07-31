Hundreds of customers wait at bakery for specialty milkshakes

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A bakery in Livingston county is celebrating one of the world’s most famous wizards. M Street Baking Company in Howell is mixing up Hogwarts themed milkshakes to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday.

“I’m really excited because I never got Harry Potter food,” said one fan, Rosie Knowles.

M Street is selling butterbeer milkshakes and baked goods with Harry Potter decorations through Sunday, and when you purchase one you will have a chance to win a gift card.

“We’re a place of celebration, so we’re celebrating Harry Potters birthday which is the 31st. When you come in you can take a picture with your milkshake post it to any of our social media and (on) Monday we will pick a winner for a free gift card,” said M Street Bakery owner, Emily Mazaris.

From Gryffindor to Slytherin, the milkshakes are inspired to the four houses of Hogwarts.

“We did the four different houses so you can choose which milkshake you like out of the four so it’s a little more interactive, a little bit more personal that way,” Mazaris said.

“I’m super excited my inner fan and my inner nerd is coming out I’m so excited to be here. Harry Potter has touched a lot of generations,” said one customer and Harry Potter fan, Savannah Weaver.

Weaver was just one of the hundreds of customers waiting in line to get their milkshakes. The owner of M Street Baking Company told me they have had an overwhelming response.

“We’ve been busy at both of our locations for Harry Potter shakes, we definitely surpassed what we thought we were going to do. We planned on 800 Harry Potter shakes for the weekend and we sold over 400 just yesterday; We’re excited, we are having a lot of fun,” Mazaris said.

Some customers waiting in line drove almost an hour just to come for the Harry Potter milkshakes.

The owner says on a normal weekend, they usually see about 3,000 to 4,000 customers between both locations, (in Novi and Howell). With the Harry Potter milkshakes, she wouldn’t be surprised if they reach 10,000 to 12,000 customers.

