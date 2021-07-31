Advertisement

ELPD investigate overnight shooting in East Lansing

Crime Graphic
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in the downtown East Lansing area.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. this morning following a verbal altercation between two individuals in which a firearm was produced. The individual who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All individuals involved have been identified and the firearm used in the altercation has been recovered by ELPD.

It was determined by ELPD at the scene that there is no risk to the public at this time. This is an open and active investigation.

