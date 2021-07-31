DeWitt Township Police investigating several breaking and entering complaints

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police are investigating several breaking and entering complaints throughout DeWitt Township.

On Friday, DeWitt Township Police say they responded to multiple breaking and entering complaints in the areas of DeWitt and Clark Roads, Airport and Howe Roads, and Turner and State Roads in the early evening.

They say based on witness information and video footage, the suspects are three to four black males in their late teens and early twenties. They are believed to be driving a possibly grey 2000 to 2004 Chevy Impala, with round taillights and rear spoiler.

According to police the suspects have been pulling backward into driveways prior to entering the homes, and in one report, tried to break in when a homeowner was home and was given a story that they were there to mow lawns.

Police urge the public to report any sightings or suspicious activity meeting the criteria by immediately calling 911.

