Advertisement

DeWitt Township Police investigating several breaking and entering complaints

DeWitt Township Police are searching for multiple suspects in multiple break and entering...
DeWitt Township Police are searching for multiple suspects in multiple break and entering complaints(DeWitt Charter Township)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police are investigating several breaking and entering complaints throughout DeWitt Township.

On Friday, DeWitt Township Police say they responded to multiple breaking and entering complaints in the areas of DeWitt and Clark Roads, Airport and Howe Roads, and Turner and State Roads in the early evening.

They say based on witness information and video footage, the suspects are three to four black males in their late teens and early twenties. They are believed to be driving a possibly grey 2000 to 2004 Chevy Impala, with round taillights and rear spoiler.

According to police the suspects have been pulling backward into driveways prior to entering the homes, and in one report, tried to break in when a homeowner was home and was given a story that they were there to mow lawns.

Police urge the public to report any sightings or suspicious activity meeting the criteria by immediately calling 911.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
Lansing Police arrest suspect from April shooting
MSU to require masks, vaccinations for upcoming semester
Mask mandate at East Lansing farmers market.
Mask mandates could return as Delta variant spreads
M Street Bakery Shakes
Local bakery celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday with extreme milkshakes

Latest News

Crime Graphic
ELPD investigate overnight shooting in East Lansing
Surfers, kite boarders and water boarders would be exempt from a proposed Michigan policy that...
Michigan making exceptions to weather-related swim ban
A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday.
EXPLAINER: How might Michigan do without eviction safeguard?
WILX Weather Webcast 7/31/21