BREAKING: Body found in pond near Eaton Rapids home

(Gray News)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A body was found in a pond near a Eaton Rapids home on Saturday.

Ingham County Sheriffs confirmed they found a body in a pond on South Onondaga Road.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.

MSU to require masks, vaccinations for upcoming semester

