BREAKING: Body found in pond near Eaton Rapids home

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A body was found in a pond near a Eaton Rapids home on Saturday.

Ingham County Sheriffs confirmed they found a body in a pond on South Onondaga Road.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.