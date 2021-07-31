Barry County sheriff asking for the nearby counties help in finding missing person

CASTLETON TWP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance with locating a missing person.

Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, was last seen Wednesday, July 21. Rachel left her son’s home on that afternoon and was seen by a neighbor at her residence later that day.

On July 26, a close friend of Rachel contacted Law Enforcement because they had not seen or heard from Rachel. She is thought to be driving a 2005 Ford Escape, Silver in color with no plate.

If seen or located please contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (269-948-4801) or Barry County Central Dispatch (269-948-4800).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

