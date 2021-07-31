Advertisement

Barry County sheriff asking for the nearby counties help in finding missing person

Rachel Lynn Hazen
Rachel Lynn Hazen(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON TWP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance with locating a missing person.

Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, was last seen Wednesday, July 21. Rachel left her son’s home on that afternoon and was seen by a neighbor at her residence later that day.

On July 26, a close friend of Rachel contacted Law Enforcement because they had not seen or heard from Rachel. She is thought to be driving a 2005 Ford Escape, Silver in color with no plate.

If seen or located please contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (269-948-4801) or Barry County Central Dispatch (269-948-4800).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two more health systems mandate employee virus vaccinations
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
LCC forgives years of student debt
FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the...
Township could cancel Luke Bryan concert
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject

Latest News

Mask mandate at East Lansing farmers market.
Mask mandates could return as Delta variant spreads
MSU requiring vaccine for fall semester
MSU requiring vaccine for fall semester
Will mask mandates be coming back?
Will mask mandates be coming back?
Olympian MSU professor's art chosen for Tokyo games
Olympian MSU professor's art chosen for Tokyo games