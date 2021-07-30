Advertisement

University of Michigan requiring vaccinations

(WZZM13)
By Jeff Proctor
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan (U of M) announced it will be requiring vaccinations. The new mandate was announced Friday, only hours before Michigan State University (MSU) did the same. It applies to all students, staff and faculty across all three campuses. The mandate will take effect at the end of August.

Just like MSU there will be exemptions for religious and medical reasons.

That brings the number of Michigan’s 15 public universities requiring the vaccine to three; U of M, MSU and Oakland.

Wayne State is only mandating vaccinations for students living in University housing for the fall semester. Central Michigan and other schools are offering cash and scholarship incentives to students who get vaccinated.

