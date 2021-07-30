Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Henry Wise

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our newest Rising Star is Henry Wise. He’s a five-year-old from Holt who loves baseball.

After missing his first year of coach pitch in 2020, he was excited to get back out on the diamond in 2021. He enjoys playing outfield and is already excelling at hitting the ball without a tee.

Congratulations to our newest Rising Star, Henry Wise.

