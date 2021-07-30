Pistons select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Pistons, as expected, selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham as the first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. They’ve been at the center of the rumor mill since the team won the draft lottery. Thursday, it was only a matter of making it official for Cunningham, but a few questions still remain in the draft Thursday night.

We’ll be looking out for Franz Wagner, the University of Michigan player with the potential to be a highly effective two-way forward. And of course Michigan State’s Aaron Henry, who left college after his junior year, seems to have garnered near universal agreement that he’s ready for the NBA.

WILX will update this story as the NBA draft continues.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

