Advertisement

Out, then in: US gets a reprieve after mixed relay DQ

Officials originally ruled that Lynna Irby has positioned herself outside the passing zone
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The U.S. men have a long history of dicey baton exchanges in the Olympic relays. So do the U.S. women.

Their latest was a first-of-its-kind chance to flub one together; they did, but caught a break that means they might still win a medal.

The country’s star-crossed history in relay races reappeared in the Olympic debut of the 4x400-meter mixed relay Friday when the team was disqualified for a bad exchange only to be later reinstated after filing a protest.

Officials originally ruled that Lynna Irby has positioned herself outside the passing zone when she received the exchange from Elija Godwin. Later, they overturned that decision.

USA Track and Field announced the change but did not provide details of what happened.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two more health systems mandate employee virus vaccinations
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
LCC forgives years of student debt
FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the...
Township could cancel Luke Bryan concert
Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk for severe weather overnight; what to know

Latest News

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
M Street Bakery Shakes
Local bakery celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday with extreme milkshakes
Eviction protections ending Saturday
Former Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87