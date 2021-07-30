Michigan residents can get help to clear records in online expungement event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Freedom Clinic is an upcoming online event that will feature attorneys to help Michigan residents who are eligible to have their criminal records expunged. The attorneys are working without charge.

At the Freedom Clinic, Michigan residents are invited to learn about the state’s new “Clean Slate” law, which aims to allow nonviolent criminals who have served out their punishments to have their records expunged. Attorneys working pro bono will be available to help Michigan residents learn whether or not their Felony(s) qualify to be expunged under the “Clean Slate” Law and what their next steps are in navigating thru the process to clear their records of criminal convictions.

“Clean Slate” legislation that went into effect in April allows residents with as many as three felonies, and almost an unlimited number of misdemeanors, to clear their records and get their lives back on track.

Those who would like to take advantage of this opportunity can register with Michigan United HERE. They should also have a copy of their criminal history available using the Internet Criminal History Tool (iCHAT).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.