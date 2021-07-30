Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject in the picture above.
He is wanted for questioning in a larceny and illegal use of a credit card case.
Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Scaccia at 517.853.4800 and reference Case (21-2601).
