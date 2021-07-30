Advertisement

Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.(Meridian TWP. Police)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject in the picture above.

He is wanted for questioning in a larceny and illegal use of a credit card case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Scaccia at 517.853.4800 and reference Case (21-2601).

