Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject in the picture above.

He is wanted for questioning in a larceny and illegal use of a credit card case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Scaccia at 517.853.4800 and reference Case (21-2601).

