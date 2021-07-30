Advertisement

Local bakery celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday with extreme milkshakes

The bakery is holding celebrations at their Howell and Novi locations.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - M Street Baking Company in Howell and Novi is celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday on July 30th with some of their extreme milkshakes.

The bakery is offering four Butterbeer shakes and many other fun treats for the celebration.

They are also holding a photo contests for those who come dressed in costume.

