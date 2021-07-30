Junior Olympic Archery program ‘on target’ at Demmer Shooting Sports and Education Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the Olympic events that is always on target....is archery.

But did you know that Demmer Shooting Sports and Education Center on MSU’s campus trains kids with the same systems they use at the Olympic Training Center?

They train these kids through their Junior Olympic Archery Development Program.

It’s a program that is now starting up again after the pandemic.

They now have close to 40 students in the program, which has laid claim to five of the 31 spots on the junior dream team – a feeder-type program for the olympics.

The JOAD program uses Olympic Training Systems to help shape archers from elementary students to seniors graduating high school.

“We use a lot of mental management with kids. They really get it. We take kids that are very goal oriented type people and we want to train them into being more than a process oriented. We want to make sure they’re having a positive attitude and making sure they’re doing their best shooting our treats,” said Glen Bennett, Archery Team Coach.

The Demmer Center has 5 archery ranges as well as two indoor rifle and pistol ranges.

It’s also open to the general public.

