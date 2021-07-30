Jackson mayoral candidate profile: Daniel Mahoney

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, News 10 is profiling the final candidate of the four running for Jackson Mayor. County Commissioner Daniel Mahoney says he wants to focus on crime and poverty in Jackson.

“I chose to run because I truly think I can make a difference and I think I would be a good representative a good face and voice for the city,” Mahoney said. “When I say the city the people most importantly and I represent the people.”

7th District County Commissioner Daniel Mahoney said he also wants to continue the work he has done with youth work programs.

Mahoney said, “We’ve always got more students who’re interested to work than jobs. The nice thing about that program is it isn’t just like restaurant-type jobs, these are jobs where they are really interested in work and the leadership is really close to mentor those students.”

He feels coming from the county office can aid in building relationships between the different departments to make a positive progression in the city. Mahoney told News 10 he thinks the key to helping the rising problem of crime in Jackson is prevention.

Mahoney said, “In order to address those things you have to look at the root of those issues cause which to me all comes down to poverty. I think we have to look at some innovative ways to address poverty and invest in communities that have historically not been invested in.”

Mahoney says neighborhoods have seen the most problem areas in their roads.

“Those roads are in dire need of repair and some replacement,” he said.

He believes assessments should not be the only answer to improving roads, and that the city can find the lowest cost possible to save home owners money.

“I think that should be done on a case-by-case scenario, but I don’t believe in blanket assessments where that’s just the fix to the problem,” Mahoney said.

The primary election to narrow down the list of four Jackson mayoral candidates to two will be Aug. 3.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.