High school football teams preparing for next season with 7-on-7 tournament

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting closer and closer to the start of high school football in Michigan. That means closer to players strapping on the pads. But for now, we’ll have to settle for some electric 7-on-7 practices.

Lansing Catholic hosted six other local teams, including Lansing Everett. The Vikings have had the most time off, since their season was called off by the Lansing School District not long before the season was about to begin.

Jaleel Canty is Lansing Everett’s head coach.

“Last year we got the news of not being able to play the Thursday before practice was supposed to begin,” Canty said. “That was a real big heartbreaker for our kids, so we’re praying for no bad news next week, because that will be the Thursday before the season.”

The new season of high school football kicks off Aug. 26.

