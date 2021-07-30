Advertisement

Former Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

(KVLY)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) — Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died. The Levin Family and Levin Center at Wayne Law announced the passing of Senator Levin Thursday night.

Jim Townsend is Director of the Levin Center at Wayne Law, for which the long-serving senator was the founder and chairman.

“Over six decades, Carl fought with compassion to extend and ensure the American promise to all,” Townsend wrote in a release. “Nurtured and inspired throughout his early years growing up in a loving family in Detroit, he was drawn to the social issues of the times and sought ways to contribute to the betterment of his community.”

Though Levin’s education took him first to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and then to Harvard Law School, he was a Detroit native who spent the majority of his career in Michigan politics. From 1970 to 1977 he was Detroit City Council President, then a U.S. Senator from 1979 to 2015.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the...
Township could cancel Luke Bryan concert
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk for severe weather overnight; what to know
Lansing man arrested, charged for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon
Ingham Co. changes traffic stop policy
Ingham County no longer pursuing criminal charges for people pulled over in non-public-safety stops

Latest News

Eviction protections ending Saturday
Application Deadline for East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission Extended to Aug. 6
Jackson mayoral candidate profile: Daniel Mahoney
Jackson mayoral candidate profile: Daniel Mahoney
Michigan State Police point out the importance a K9 is to the police force.
Michigan State Police recognizes value of K9 units