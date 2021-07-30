Former Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

DETROIT (WILX) — Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died. The Levin Family and Levin Center at Wayne Law announced the passing of Senator Levin Thursday night.

Jim Townsend is Director of the Levin Center at Wayne Law, for which the long-serving senator was the founder and chairman.

“Over six decades, Carl fought with compassion to extend and ensure the American promise to all,” Townsend wrote in a release. “Nurtured and inspired throughout his early years growing up in a loving family in Detroit, he was drawn to the social issues of the times and sought ways to contribute to the betterment of his community.”

Though Levin’s education took him first to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and then to Harvard Law School, he was a Detroit native who spent the majority of his career in Michigan politics. From 1970 to 1977 he was Detroit City Council President, then a U.S. Senator from 1979 to 2015.

